A sheriff has fined and banned a man who was caught drink driving.

Craig Dewar, of North Wynd, Leven, was disqualified from driving for 14 months by Sheriff John Rafferty.

He pleaded guilty to testing 55 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath while driving on Main Street, Guardbridge, Fife, on April 15, exceeding the limit of 22 microgrammes of alcohol.

Dewar, 26, was also fined £670.