A sweets supplier found almost seven times the drink-drive limit after taking his pranged Porsche to McDonald’s has been fined and banned.

Officers watched as Yasin Okhai briefly blocked the entrance to the Camperdown Leisure Park drive-thru on November 15 after performing an awkward manoeuvre in his Porsche 911.

The 41-year-old had to be propped up by police as he struggled to maintain his balance.

Okhai, the director of city-based confectionery suppliers Sweetzone Ltd, was banned from driving for 16 months and fined £600 at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said police first became aware of Okhai as he made his way along Dayton Drive.

“The accused began braking abruptly at the entrance to McDonald’s,” Mr Burton said previously.

“He performed a manoeuvre which blocked the entrance.

“It was noted that there was extensive damage to the rear offside wheel of the vehicle and the bodywork.

“Police turned and followed the accused who had stopped at the entrance to the drive-thru.

“He lowered his window and it was immediately apparent that he was under the influence of alcohol due to the smell of alcohol, his facial expressions and slurred speech.”

Mr Burton added how Okhai continually lost his footing after leaving the car and was taken to police headquarters on West Bell Street.

Okhai, of Glamis Drive, pleaded guilty to providing a reading of 149 mics of alcohol in 100 mils of breath, exceeding the limit of 22 mics.

Defence solicitor Ian Houston said Okhai had begun drinking to excess due to the combination of a failed relationship and business pressures during the pandemic.

Mr Houston said: “He drives 30,000 miles per annum and he is in charge of sales.

“The reason for this very high reading is that he was under considerable pressure due to the break-up of a relationship and the pandemic which was putting his business under pressure.

“This was a morning-after situation. He was detected by the police at 9am and had stopped drinking at 3am.

“He is taking steps to limit his alcohol intake and is awaiting counselling.”

Mr Houston added that Okhai will have to submit blood samples to the DVLA once his ban is completed due to their concerns over the high reading.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown said when passing sentence: “Given this is your first conviction for drink-driving, I am satisfied that a non-custodial sentence is appropriate.”

