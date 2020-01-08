Ban for chef caught five times over drink-drive limit on Dundee’s Riverside Drive

A chef caught five times over the drink-drive limit has been fined and banned.

Richard Robinson was stopped by police after being spotted driving after a drinking session on Hogmanay.

Robinson, 41, pleaded guilty to testing 110 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath on the A85 Riverside Drive on New Year’s Day.

Prosecutor Laura Bruce said police received an anonymous call at 6.50am that Robinson, of Aboyne, Aberdeenshire, was driving under the influence.

Defence solicitor John Boyle said Robinson would have to give up his job as an agency chef as a result of his conviction.

Robinson had been working in Dundee and went out drinking with colleagues.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael disqualified Robinson from driving for 16 months and fined him £400.