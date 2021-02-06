Emergency services were called to a street in Douglas after a man was seen running along the roof of a block of flats.

Those living on Balmullo Square described the scenes as “heart-in-mouth stuff” as police and residents tried to coax the man down.

Several police vehicles were parked in the street during the stand-off, which lasted for about an hour.

A spokeswoman for the force confirmed that a 24-year-old man was finally removed “safely” before being arrested “under warrant for a separate offence”.

Those living in and around the scene said they were “relieved” the man wasn’t injured in the incident on Friday morning.

One woman told the Tele: “There was police everywhere. There were officers negotiating with the man on both sides of the building.

“It really was heart-in-the-mouth stuff, as he was running along the roof holding onto the TV aerial at one point.

“There was an ambulance in attendance and neighbours were telling him to get to safety.”

Neighbours said there had been a police presence on Thursday evening at the same block where the man had been perched on the roof.

She added: “There were two riots vans there on Thursday evening at about 9pm at exactly the same block. It’s usually quite quiet around here.

“In all honesty, I’m just glad they got him down safely.”

‘Running along the roof at one point’

Another woman said the man was brought down on a pair of fireman’s ladders after coming down onto a ledge on the roof.

She said: “There were police vehicles blocking off the exits in and out of Balmullo Square. We were shocked to see what was going on.

“With the adverse weather conditions I did fear he was going to slip and fall but he was running along the roof at one point.”

Another resident who lived on the opposing side of the street said she became aware of the man on the roof as she took the rubbish out.

‘Shocked by what took place’

She added: “I must have seen around five police vehicles here yesterday when I came out at around 10.53am.

“The guy came down a fireman’s ladder and was arrested by awaiting officers, I was shocked by what took place here.”

A Police Scotland spokeswoman added: “Officers were called to Balmullo Square, Dundee around 10.30am following reports of a man on a roof.

“The 24-year-old was removed safely and arrested under warrant for a separate offence.”