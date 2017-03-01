Dundee City Council has banned the intentional release of helium filled balloons and sky lanterns at council events.

The city development committee voted unanimously to implement a ban on releasing balloons and lanterns on council-owned land and property, the release of balloons and lanterns by council staff and at events endorsed or supported by the council.

Residents will be allowed to release lanterns at personal celebrations, but the council can enforce fines for littering.

The council will also promote an awareness campaign explaining the environmental risk sky lanterns and helium latex balloons pose to the environment.

Sky lanterns, sometimes referred to as Kongming or Chinese lanterns, are typically small hot air balloons made of paper. An open flame heats the structure, causing it to rise into the sky.

Several environmental organisations, including Keep Scotland Beautiful and the Marine Conservation Society, want an outright ban on all releases of latex balloons and sky lanterns in public areas.

A survey conducted by the Marine Conservation Society discovered left over latex from balloons and attached strings and ribbons accounted for 4% of entanglements on marine animals over a single weekend.

Between 5-10% of latex balloons released do not burst and balloons which have fallen back down can take up to six months to degrade, posing a choking risk to animals.

Intentionally releasing balloons and lanterns at celebratory events is banned entirely in some countries, including Australia, Malta and Vietnam, and it is illegal to import or sell sky lanterns in Austria.

Fife Council introduced a ban in December.