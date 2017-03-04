Ballet master Andrew Greenwood visiting Dundee

Abertay University is set to host an open lecture by ballet master Andrew Greenwood.

Andrew developed Switch2Move, a method that uses movement and artistic practice from dance to improve the conditions of people suffering from Parkinson’s, dementia and multiple sclerosis.

Following on from years of experience in the Netherlands, Italy, Germany and Australia, Andrew will be in Dundee on Friday March 17 to share how dance can change people’s lives.

Hosted by Abertay’s Academy of Sport and the psychology division, the talk is free and open to anyone interested in dance, movement, empowerment, inclusive practice, education or rehabilitation.

The Space at D&A College will also welcome him for a Switch2Move workshop on movement, health and wellbeing on March 18 and 19.

Born in the UK, Andrew is co-director of the Dance Health Alliance in Australia and co-founder of the European Dance and Creative Wellness Foundation. He took up ballet aged eight and studied at the Royal Ballet School and Central School of Ballet, later joining ballet companies and dancing across the world.

Andrew has performed at London Festival Ballet, Cologne Opera House, and as part of the National Ballet of Brazil in Rio de Janeiro.

In 2012, he co-founded Dance for Health and created education programmes for people with physical and cognitive impairment.

The aim is to increase the circle of influence of dance by facilitating partnership and providing a platform for cross-sector dialogue to further the role of dance in public health and quality of life.

The health benefits of his approach are supported by a growing body of evidence-based research.