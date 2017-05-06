The Russian State Ballet and Opera House has announced it is coming to the Caird Hall in Dundee for the first time in November with The Nutcracker.

The show has been described as a vibrant, breathtaking and enchanting production, which will be a feast for the eyes and sure to delight the whole family.

The Nutcracker is an eternal seasonal favourite, directed and choreographed by former Bolshoi Ballet soloist Konstantin Uralsky.

The Christmas story is based on The Nutcracker and the Mouse King written by E.T.A. Hoffmann.

It tells the story of Marie, a melancholy little girl, whose godfather Drosselmeyer gives her a nutcracker doll as a present on Christmas Eve.

However, the simple wooden nutcracker turns into a prince and the magic starts.

Snow flurries, sweets, princes, magic and love are just some of the elements that will be brought together by the company.

A highly accessible production, it is also full of familiar pieces of music such as “Waltz of the Flowers” and “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy”.

The Nutcracker continues to capture the hearts and imaginations across the generations all over the world.

It is a captivating piece of theatre, a fine introduction to ballet for anyone who has never experienced it, and retains its appeal for anyone who is familiar with it.

Tickets for the ballet — which will feature more than 30 musicians — on Thursday November 9 are available from dundeebox.co.uk.