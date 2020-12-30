A Dundee woman has slammed a local care home provider’s “barbaric” decision to ban all visiting at Christmas.

Jane Wilson, whose mother-in-law is a resident at Balhousie Moyness Care Home in Broughty Ferry, says the decision taken by the care provider to ban all family visiting was a breach of human rights and took away residents’ liberties.

She said: “My mother-in-law has been in the home since this time last year and it has been a really, really hectic year and really, really restrictive.

“But Balhousie emailed last week to say no visitors were allowed inside or face-to-face outside, so she is getting no visitors at all now, which is not fair.

“When we have gone to visit previously we have had our temperatures taken and then had to get dressed up in gowns and PPE, and the visit is supervised even though there is nothing in the public health guidelines to say the visit needs to be supervised.

“The Level 3 guidelines say one person is allowed inside for four hours but that was not the case at all.

“I am not a particularly militant person but this is a flaunt of human rights and took away liberties, especially when public health was given guidance to say outdoor visits can continue.”

She added her father is in a different care home and she has had a completely different experience when it comes to visiting him.

‘You can see the difference in her wellbeing when she feels isolated’

Jane added: “We have relatives in a couple of homes and the experience is completely different between the two.

“My dad, for example, is in another home and we have been going in to see him and it is brilliant the way staff treat you and treat the residents.

“Ultimately, we want to get our 30-minute outdoor visits back at Balhousie because having no visitors is pretty barbaric.

“My mother-in-law is really disappointed because she got used to the outdoor visits and loves getting to see us.

“You can see the difference in her wellbeing when she feels isolated.”

Scottish Government guidance stated that care homes were to exercise ‘care and compassion’ to ensure no one was unnecessarily isolated over the Christmas period.

However, as Level 4 restrictions took effect from Boxing Day, Scottish Government guidance stated indoor visits should be restricted to essential visits only, while window and garden visits would be limited to one person only.

A spokeswoman for Balhousie Care Group said temporarily banning visiting was necessary to protect all its residents.

‘Crucial we act fast to prevent the spread’

The spokeswoman said: “Due to the growing concerns regarding the newly identified Covid-19 variant virus and the subsequent tightening of restrictions across the country, Balhousie Care Group reluctantly took the extremely difficult but unavoidable decision to temporarily close all our homes to indoor and outdoor visits, with the exception of end-of-life visits.

“This is to protect all of our residents.

“We understand and deeply feel how heartbreaking this is for our residents and their loved ones – especially at Christmas, but we know very little about this new variant of Covid-19 and our first priority is to protect the safety and wellbeing of our vulnerable people as much as we can.

“For that reason, it has been crucial that we act fast to try to prevent the spread.”

They added: “We are currently offering window visits and installing intercom systems across all 26 of our homes to enable family and friends to see and talk with their loved ones in a safe way.

“We know this isn’t the same as being close and having physical contact, but it is the safest option for all our residents.”