Balhousie Care Group ‘overwhelmed’ by generosity shown towards its care homes

Residents at Balhousie Care Group homes have delivered a message of thanks to businesses and members of the local community for their acts of kindness.

The group revealed it has been “overwhelmed” by the generosity shown towards its care homes across the country since the government’s measures to reduce the spread of Covid-19 were introduced.

Among the gifts were pizza from Domino’s in Dundee delivered to Balhousie Care staff. Angus-based distillers, Arbikie, also supplied hand sanitiser from its own stills.

Jill Kerr, group chief executive officer at Balhousie Care Group, described the acts of kindness as “wonderful”.

She added: “At what has been an extraordinarily challenging and unsettling time for many, it has been overwhelming to see so many businesses and local communities show their support for our key workers and residents.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has reached out.”

