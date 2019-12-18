Wednesday, December 18th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Dundee

Dundee carol singers bring festive cheer and raise charity cash at Tesco

by Kenny MacDonald
December 18, 2019, 1:10 pm
© DC ThomsonThe vocal ensemble presenting the cheque to Victoria Bongiorno, Centre Fundraising Organiser for Maggie's Dundee (middle) with teacher Fiona Anderson (wearing scarf).
The vocal ensemble presenting the cheque to Victoria Bongiorno, Centre Fundraising Organiser for Maggie's Dundee (middle) with teacher Fiona Anderson (wearing scarf).
Send us a story

Big-hearted Baldragon Academy pupils have raised hundreds of pounds for charity and brought festive cheer to shoppers in the process.

The Dundee schoolchildren staged a carol singing concert at Tesco on the Kingsway to entertain customers and held a collection for Maggie’s Centre.

They raised £356.60 for the cause and presented it at the school.

The concert was organised by head music teacher Fiona Anderson and involved pupils from the vocal group and included junior members.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

There were nine singers taking part and music teacher Amina Muir said: “They all did very well and raised a great amount of money for Maggie’s.

“We raise money for the centre every year with the carol singing concerts and have a few other places we hope to visit with the singers. The shoppers were very generous with their donations and everyone enjoyed the day at the supermarket.”

Breaking