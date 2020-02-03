Baldragon Academy pupils reach semi-finals of national inventors contest

A team of bright sparks from Baldragon Academy has made the semi-finals of a national inventors contest with the chance of winning £25,000.

The Longitude Explorer Prize, sponsored by Nesta Challenges, is designed for young people to create and develop tech solutions for the major challenges in the world.

The overwhelming number of high quality entries has forced organisers to create more places for teams of 11-16 year olds to apply with their big idea before the deadline on February 14.

The Baldragon pupils have come up with Dundee Discover AI, an app that connects to zero emission driverless buses which help people move efficiently around the city and minimise their environmental impact.

They attended a gathering of all 60 semi-finalists at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London where they learned about coding, artificial intelligence and presentation skills to help them develop their ideas and make them a reality over the next six months.