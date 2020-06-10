Recycling centre closed after nearby building destroyed by fire found to contain asbestos

A Dundee recycling centre will be closed to the public tomorrow, following a major fire at a neighbouring building.

Baldovie Household Waste Recycling Centre has been closed since the blaze broke out at an industrial unit on the Baldovie Industrial Estate on Sunday evening.

Huge plumes of black smoke could be seen for miles, with parts of the unit burning for three days.

© DC Thomson

It has since been confirmed there was asbestos in the roof of the ravaged building, with its owner estimating the blaze caused around £1 million of damage.

The recycling centre will remain closed tomorrow following the blaze, with a Dundee City Council spokesman saying the local authority would keep the public updated as to when the site will reopen to the public.

NHS Tayside previously released a statement saying the ongoing risk to the health of the local population and those who were in the vicinity at the time of this fire was “extremely low”.

However, the board asked that residents living nearby, particularly those with long-term health problems and respiratory conditions, should remain indoors and keep their windows closed.

An investigation is currently under way to establish the cause of the fire, which may possibly have been started deliberately.