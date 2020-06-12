Baldovie Industrial Estate fire: Recycling centre to reopen from Saturday

A recycling centre that was forced to close after a nearby building was destroyed by a fire will reopen its doors on Saturday.

Baldovie Household Waste Recycling Centre has been shut for the last week after a fire broke out at a nearby unit at the Baldovie Industrial Estate.

The centre will reopen at 9am on Saturday and residents are asked to use the facilities for essential purposes only. This includes general waste, garden waste, metals, rubble, wood, fridges and freezers and gas cylinders/ bottles.

Cardboard, large and small electricals, plastics, batteries, vegetable and waste oils, glass and textiles, turf and fluorescent tubes cannot be accepted at the moment due to restricted capacity.

Meanwhile, staff at Dundee schools will return from Monday to help prepare for when the pupils are welcomed back in August.

Stewart Hunter convener of the children and families service committee said: “Staff returning to schools is a huge step in the journey to welcome children and young people back to the classroom.

“Since schools were closed in March, there has been a huge effort ongoing to maintain education for all our pupils, no matter what their circumstances and throughout that time staff have shown creativity and innovation to engage with pupils. Their efforts have been phenomenal.”

© DC Thomson

He added: “I would like to wish them all the best as they return to our schools to help us prepare for the new school year in August.

“There is an immense amount of work to be carried out to allow this to happen, and I would ask families to continue to be patient until we are ready to give them the exact details about how this will go ahead.

“We will need to look at how physical distancing measures can be put in place and how the mix of school and home learning will work. Every school will take a different approach to best suit its layout and size of pupil roll. We want to get it right for everyone.”