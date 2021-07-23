Balaka: Iconic Dundee Indian restaurant up for sale after 44 years of spicing up the city

One of Dundee’s oldest Indian restaurants has been put up for sale – after more than four decades of serving the city.

Balaka, on Perth Road, has been in the same ownership for 44 years and was one of the first Indian restaurants to open in Dundee.

The venue has been put on the market as the owners are retiring.

A listing on the Shepherd Chartered Surveyors website says: “For sale, an established and well-known restaurant and takeaway.

“Rare opportunity to acquire property and business on busy Perth Road. In same ownership since 1977.

“Sale due to retirement.”

The property is being advertised for offers in excess of £200,000.

‘The best Indian restaurant in Dundee’

People have been reacting to the news of the restaurant’s sale on social media.

One wrote: “Any time I was back in the city, I would visit, and the head waiter would greet me as an old friend.

“I remember when he had his first child, a daughter, and the last time I visited, a couple of years back, he showed me pictures of his beautiful grandchildren.

“Farewell, old friend; your bhuna lamb was off the scale good – never tasted better.”

Online reviews also sing the restaurant’s praises.

One wrote: “The best Indian sit down eatery in Dundee. Classic interior, great menu, relaxing atmosphere – food to die for.”

Another said: “The best Indian restaurant in Dundee, really nice and friendly staff. I have been going since it opened in 1977, the greatest biryani ever.”

Owners celebrated 40 years in 2017

In 2017, boss Samsur Rahman celebrated 40 years of dishing up a flavour of India to diners at the restaurant.

Coming to Dundee from Bangladesh in 1970 as a textiles student, he couldn’t find a job and was unable to return home, so instead opened Balaka in 1977.

He said in his 2017 interview: “I was able to cook and I thought my only option was to open a restaurant — and we are still here today.

“The people have been very good to me over the years. Dundonians are very welcoming and friendly.

“A lot has definitely changed in Dundee. The Perth Road is still kind of the same but the whole landscape is different and that is good for the city.

“But we haven’t changed and I think that is one of the reasons why we have been successful.”