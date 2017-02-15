Balaclava-clad man brandishes hammer in Dundee store

A male wearing a balaclava over his face walked into a store and brandished a hammer to a Dundee shopkeeper.

The incident happened at Premier Stores, Campfield Square, Dundee, yesterday at about 9.45pm.

He then left the shop, leaving the shop assistant shaken but unhurt. Nothing was stolen.

Police officers are carrying out enquiries and a review of CCTV is underway.

Detective Sergeant Mark Lamont said: “We are keen to speak with a young male in connection with the incident.

“He is described as being five four inches tall, wearing an Adidas zip up top, with hood, grey jeans, and black trainers.

“Anyone with any information that may be useful should contact Tayside Division on 101 or any police officer.

“Alternatively information can be passed anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111”.

See today’s Tele for more details.