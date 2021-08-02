Baking Bad: Pals rushed to hospital after eating cannabis-laced brownies on Fife holiday

A woman and her friends were hospitalised after a half-baked attempt at cannabis brownies.

Elena Ravizza, 24, admitted lacing chocolate treats with the Class B drug during a getaway with pals at a holiday home in Balmerino.

The court heard how Ravizza was caught after ambulance staff notified the police.

Ravizza was not present when the case called at Dundee Sheriff Court but she has now been ordered to behave herself ahead of sentencing later this year.

Sick friends with ‘irregular pulses’

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie revealed how Italian national Ravizza, of Tassie Street, Glasgow, and her friends were found to have irregular pulse rates after scoffing the brownies.

Mrs Mackenzie said: “The attendees had agreed to take part in baking and consuming of brownies.

“It is unknown how much cannabis was used. A short time after consuming them, the accused and the group became ill and had to contact the ambulance service.

“Paramedics attended and noted they had irregular pulse rates and were taken to Ninewells Hospital.”

Police were contacted and Ravizza admitted responsibility for providing the cannabis.

Ravizza pled guilty to possession of cannabis at Abbey Farm Steadings, Balmerino, in July last year.

Kieran Dean, defending, said business graduate Ravizza had hoped to move to Canada to undertake a post-graduate degree.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Ravizza for three months for her to be of good behaviour.