Famous Clarks’ Bakery has eyes on new Dundee site in former Fintry police station

A Dundee firm is eyeing up a former cop shop for its next bakery branch.

A planning application has been lodged to transform the old police station on Fintry Road into a Clarks’ Bakery.

The plans were submitted to Dundee City Council by local architect Peter Inglis, on behalf of Seafield Estates.

A bid last year to convert the building into a fish and chip shop failed to get off the ground.

Due to the site – which is a currently a bookmakers – being less than 30 metres away from housing, permission for change of use to a hot food outlet is subject to particular development restrictions.

As a result, the plans include a mechanical extraction and filtration system for the premises to meet planning policy guidelines.

Mr Inglis said: “The last application for a fish and chip shop was withdrawn.

“Now Clarks’ Bakery from Dundee has expressed an interest.”