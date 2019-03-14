Bakery snubbed by Dundee council submits new plans after backing from hundreds of city pie-lovers

A proposed Clark’s bakery outlet which was rejected by city planners before attracting support from hundreds of city pie-lovers is back on the table.

Owners of the local business had submitted an application to open a new portable unit near the Myrekirk roundabout at Kingsway West.

However, council officers refused planning permission for the outlet, which would have seen two converted shipping containers placed on a site near a new Starbucks.

Hundreds then flocked to sign a petition in support of the business, which was told by city planners the design would be “detrimental” to the area’s character.

New plans have now been submitted which would see the space occupied by a single-storey building consisting of a glass front and timber-shaded cladding.

The company will invest £350,000, covering the cost of the building, ground work and changes to the car park. The Fulton Road spot will also feature a green wall and two electrical charging points in the car park.

Jonathon Clark, the third-generation owner of the family business, said the outlet would create 20 jobs.

He said: “The feedback is that workers nearby would like to have more options to go for lunch. They want a local company.

“We don’t want Dundee looking like every other city with just big chain companies everywhere.”