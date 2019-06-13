Bakery chain Greggs will open new Dundee store on Friday

A new Greggs store will open in Dundee on Friday, it has been announced.

The new shop will be at unit three, Angus Court on Broomhill Road.

Ten new jobs have been created at the bakery, which will feature indoor seating and a takeaway option.

Iris Turner, shop manager at Greggs Dundee Kinnoull Road, said: “We can’t wait to open our doors and hear what the local community thinks. We hope customers enjoy the wide range of tasty items we have on offer.”

Roisin Currie, retail and people director for Greggs, said: “We’re delighted to be able to invest in Dundee, bringing new jobs to the area and providing both new and existing customers with a modern and convenient new shop.”