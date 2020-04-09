Bakeries to close with 60 jobs axed due to coronavirus as Fife economy feels sting of Covid-19

A well-known bakery in Fife has closed down due to the coronavirus crisis.

William McMillan Limited, which operates as Carlton Bakers in Dysart, Fife, has gone into liquidation.

The firm said that 60 jobs would be lost as a result.

The company, was founded in 1942, has 10 retail shops across the area, and blamed the ongoing pandemic for the situation.

The Tele understands that staff were told of the situation by letter, on Wednesday.

The company said it’s financial position had become “unsustainable due to the restrictions in place because of the virus”.

Stores in Glenrothes, Leven and Kirkaldy have now been closed permanently.

