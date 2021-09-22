Baileys and Smirnoff bottle top plant admits safety breach which led to worker’s long-term injury

A Bridge of Allan bottle-top manufacturer was fined after an employee’s finger was caught in a printing press.

United Closures and Plastics, part of the international Guala Closures Group, admitted safety failings that led to the permanent impairment of Stuart Rodger’s right index finger.

It was drawn into an “in-running nip” between two inking rollers on the press.

The engineer had been an employee at its plant in Bridge of Allan for 38 years.

Mr Rodger, 57, was checking the ink by touching the rollers, when they began to turn.

His finger was caught, causing a fracture and laceration, before another employee turned the machine off.

He had seven weeks off work, and had to attend a course of physiotherapy, paid for by the firm.

Now retired, he still suffers from impaired sensation.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the accident happened at about 10.30 am on October 14, 2017.

United Closures and Plastics pled guilty to failing to have in place effective measures to prevent access to the rollers on the machine, which prints bottle tops for Smirnoff Vodka and Baileys Irish Cream liqueur.

It admitted that as a consequence, Mr Rodger suffered severe injury and permanent impairment.

The firm’s counsel, John Scullion QC, said the machine involved did have guards.

He said: “There was a system in place, but it wasn’t sufficiently adhered to on this occasion.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist fined the firm £20,000.