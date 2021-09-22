Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wednesday, September 22nd 2021
News / Court

Baileys and Smirnoff bottle top plant admits safety breach which led to worker’s long-term injury

By Tim Bugler
September 22, 2021, 7:30 am
The plant makes bottle tops for Baileys Irish Cream
A Bridge of Allan bottle-top manufacturer was fined after an employee’s finger was caught in a printing press.

United Closures and Plastics, part of the international Guala Closures Group, admitted safety failings that led to the permanent impairment of Stuart Rodger’s right index finger.

It was drawn into an “in-running nip” between two inking rollers on the press.

The engineer had been an employee at its plant in Bridge of Allan for 38 years.

Mr Rodger, 57, was checking the ink by touching the rollers, when they began to turn.

His finger was caught, causing a fracture and laceration, before another employee turned the machine off.

He had seven weeks off work, and had to attend a course of physiotherapy, paid for by the firm.

Now retired, he still suffers from impaired sensation.

The accident happened at the firm’s Bridge of Allan printing plant.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard the accident happened at about 10.30 am on October 14, 2017.

United Closures and Plastics pled guilty to failing to have in place effective measures to prevent access to the rollers on the machine, which prints bottle tops for Smirnoff Vodka and Baileys Irish Cream liqueur.

It admitted that as a consequence, Mr Rodger suffered severe injury and permanent impairment.

The firm’s counsel, John Scullion QC, said the machine involved did have guards.

He said: “There was a system in place, but it wasn’t sufficiently adhered to on this occasion.”

Sheriff William Gilchrist fined the firm £20,000.