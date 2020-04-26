Bail refused for man accused of stealing £4,000 from Dundee’s Giddy Goose restaurant

A man accused of stealing almost £4,000 from a West End restaurant has failed in his bid to be freed from prison.

Gary Tardito was previously remanded in custody over allegations that he broke into The Giddy Goose on Perth Road back in February.

Prosecutors allege Tardito made off with thousands of pounds along with alcohol and electrical goods from the eatery.

This week, Tardito again appeared in the dock of Dundee Sheriff Court from custody – this time in the hope of being granted bail due to medical concerns.

Defence solicitor Mike Short said that the 39-year-old was not being properly treated for his asthma while on remand at HMP Perth.

He added that Tardito has not been able to access inhalers since being taken into custody last month.

Mr Short said: “The inhalers never came at all and he’s been proactive with the nursing staff and the prison officers to speak to the doctor.

“His main concern is the asthma. I’ve explained that he could be put on a curfew that would allow him to go to the shop and go to the chemist.”

Fiscal depute John Richardson, however, argued that this was not a change of circumstances as Tardito had entered the prison with the condition.

Sheriff Tom Hughes refused Tardito’s application for bail, saying: “I take the view that this application should be refused and Mr Tardito should still be remanded in custody.”

Tardito previously appeared on petition accused of stealing an iPad tablet, a laptop, four bottle stoppers and 72 bottles of alcohol from the restaurant after allegedly breaking in between February 23-24.

He is also accused of stealing £3,807.26 in cash. A second charge alleges that between the same dates, Tardito repeatedly poured and rubbed alcohol onto gloves that he was wearing as well as various items he had touched while not wearing the gloves.

This was allegedly in an attempt to negate forensic detection and to pervert the course of justice.

Tardito made no plea in connection with the allegations and was fully committed for trial before being remanded in custody.