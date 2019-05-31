Bail for woman who threatened to harm herself on Dundee street

Sentence has been deferred on a woman who previously admitted breaching the peace while holding a knife.

Stephanie Carmichael, 28, of Forest Park Road, admitted that she behaved in a threatening or abusive manner likely to cause fear or alarm, shouted and swore and made threats to harm herself while in possession of a knife, causing fear and alarm to the occupants, on Rosefield Street on April 18, while on bail.

She also admitted damaging the property by smashing a window there on the same date.

At Dundee Sheriff Court, Sheriff John Rafferty ordered reports and deferred sentence until August 28.

Carmichael’s bail was continued.