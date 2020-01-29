Bail for teenager accused of rape at site of former Dundee school

A teenager has appeared in court over claims that he raped a woman on the site of a former primary school.

Samier Zerouk, 18, appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court alleging a single charge of rape.

It is alleged that he attacked a woman on Tuesday in an area of “abandoned wasteland”, formerly the site of Charleston Primary School, on Dunholm Terrace.

Prosecutors allege that Zerouk seized the woman’s hair before pulling her to the ground.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

Thereafter, Zerouk allegedly climbed on top of the woman before placing his hand over her mouth.

It is alleged that he removed the lower part of her clothing before raping her.

Zerouk, of Baxter Park, made no plea or declaration when he appeared before Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown.

His case was continued for further examination and Zerouk was released on bail.