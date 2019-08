A trial date has been fixed for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Gary Torbet, of Durris Loan, allegedly committed the offence at an address in Broughty Ferry in April.

Prosecutors allege that Torbet touched the youngster’s buttocks.

The 53-year-old maintained his plea of not guilty when he appeared at an intermediate diet.

Sheriff John Rafferty fixed a trial for August 30. A continued pre-trial hearing was fixed for August 27.