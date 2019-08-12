Bail for man charged with holding alleged victim at knifepoint at their Dundee home

A man has appeared in Dundee Sheriff Court charged with holding another man at knifepoint before raiding his home.

Thomas McMahon, 32, allegedly stole a wallet, £160, a phone, bank cards, a passport, DVDs, watches, jumpers, shoes and paperwork from Christopher Marston’s home on Dalrymple Street, Dundee, on July 26.

McMahon, of Croft Avenue, Perth, allegedly abducted Mr Marston by breaking into his home, demanding he remain in a bathroom, holding a knife to his neck, making violent threats and punching him to the head.

He made no plea or declaration when he appeared on petition and was fully committed for trial and granted bail.