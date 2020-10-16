Bail for man accused of striking partner on neck with knife in Hilltown and police assault

A man accused of striking his partner on the neck with a knife has been ordered to stand trial.

John Youens is accused of attacking the woman at an address on Kinghorne Walk on October 7.

The 40-year-old continued to make no plea when he appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court in connection with the claims.

Youens allegedly struck the woman on the neck and hand with the blade.

Court papers allege that Youens, of Whitley Bay, Northumberland, took possession of a knife and caused injuries to himself, threatened to put a brick through a window, acted aggressively towards police, screamed, shouted, and refused to desist.

It is alleged that Youens also assaulted PC Leah Harvey at police headquarters on West Bell Street by trying to spit on her.

Following his second appearance from custody, Youens was fully committed for trial by Sheriff Tom Hughes, who released him on bail.