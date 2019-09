Gary Torbet will stand trial later this year after continuing to deny he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old girl.

Torbet, 53, of Durris Loan, maintained his not guilty plea to a charge that he groped the teenager’s buttock and placed his hand on her waist at a Broughty Ferry address on April 17.

He will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on December 4 but has been excused from a pre-trial hearing on November 14. His bail was continued.