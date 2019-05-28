Bail for Dundee teen accused of raping child at city address

A teenager has appeared in court charged with raping a child in Dundee.

Callum Rae, of Mull Terrace, appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court on a single charge of rape.

It is alleged that the 19-year-old committed the offence at an address in the North East area of the city on May 1.

Rae is accused of sexually abusing the child and touching the youngster inappropriately.

He then allegedly raped the child to the youngster’s injury.

Rae appeared before Sheriff Alastair Carmichael where he continued to make no plea or declaration.

He was fully committed for trial and granted bail.