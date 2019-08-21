Wednesday, August 21st 2019 Show Links
Bail for Dundee man who had vile haul of indecent images of kids in Tayport

by Ciaran Shanks
August 21, 2019, 6:14 am
© GoogleThurso Gardens. (Stock image).
Gary Steedman, of Thurso Gardens, had his sentence further deferred for possessing indecent images of children.

The 30-year-old previously admitted taking or permitting to be taken, indecent photographs or pseudo-photographs of children at a property on William Street, Tayport, between August 5 2015 and June 26 2017.

Some of the images were at the highest level of depravity.

Sentence was further deferred until next month for reports to be prepared.

