Dundee man Andrew Gailey has denied being caught with indecent images of children.

Prosecutors allege that Gailey, 61, took or permitted to be taken indecent photos or pseudo-photographs of children at his home address on Balmore Street between August 5 2016 and December 12 last year.

Appearing from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, Gailey pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A trial was fixed for June 6 with an intermediate diet on May 14. He was granted bail.