Bail for creep who sexually assaulted woman after following her off Dundee bus

A drunken creep sexually assaulted a woman in the West End after following her off a bus.

Marcin Myszka, 26, today admitted grabbing his horrified victim between her legs on Perth Road on November 1.

After she bravely pushed Myszka away, he told her to “calm down” before running off.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that Myszka had paid for a fare to Dundee city centre.

He tried to speak to the woman after sitting beside her on the bus at about 11.20pm on the night in question.

The woman, who was travelling home from Ninewells, ignored Myszka and instead focused on her mobile phone.

However, she was alarmed after noticing that Myszka had started following her after getting off at the same stop.

Prosecutor Jenna Grattan said: “As the bus approached Perth Road, the complainer stood up and signalled for the bus to stop.

“She became aware that the accused was now walking towards the exit.

“This caused concern as she thought the accused wanted to go to the city centre.”

Miss Grattan added: “On leaving the bus, the complainer crossed the road to the opposite side walking briskly in the direction of home.

“She looked back and saw the accused walking quickly in her direction.

“The accused was able to close the gap between them where he pressed his body against her back.”

Myszka then used two fingers in a “hooking” motion and forcefully pushed them between her legs.

The incident was captured by CCTV and police were able to trace Myszka a month later.

After being arrested, he said: “I have done a very silly thing.”

Myszka, of Yarrow Terrace, pleaded guilty from custody to sexually assaulting the woman by following her from a bus, approaching her from behind, pressing his body against her and forcibly pushing his fingers between her trousers on November 1 on Perth Road.

Defence solicitor Stuart Hamilton said Myszka expressed “regret” about the incident and had drank a “considerable amount” of alcohol prior to carrying out the attack.

He added that Myszka suffers from depression as well as being medicated for ADHD.

Before granting him bail, Sheriff John Rafferty deferred sentence until later this month for reports.

Myszka was also placed on the sex offenders register meantime.