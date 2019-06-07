Bail for creep who attacked and exposed himself to kids at Dundee playpark

A creep who attacked children in a playpark before exposing himself to two others, has been placed on the sex offenders register.

Joey Stephen, of Mull Terrace, said he would stab two of the youngsters during the incident at Powrie Park, north of Findhorn Street, in June last year.

A court heard that Stephen was later found lying in a bush with his trousers around his ankles shouting: “Suck my ****.”

Two of the children were known to Stephen while two of the others had never met him.

At around 7.45pm on the day in question, all four were in the park. The two children who know Stephen saw him approaching them, shouting “come on then” for no apparent reason.

Prosecutor Stewart Duncan told Dundee Sheriff Court: “The accused ran towards the other two children who were sitting on their bikes. He punched both of them on their heads, knocking them off their bikes.

“One of the other children tried to stop him and kicked the accused. The accused shouted at them: ‘I’m away to stab you. I’m away to slash your throat’.”

Stephen then started to walk away towards the Forfar Road area with one of the children who knew him contacting the police and following his movements.

While walking through the park, Stephen shouted “boo” and the child saw him lying in the bushes with his privates exposed.

Police attended and arrested Stephen who made no reply to caution and charge.

Stephen, 20, pleaded guilty to seizing two children on June 1 2018 at Powrie Park and seizing them by the body and punching them to the head, causing them to fall to the ground.

He further admitted acting aggressively towards two other children as well as threatening them with violence and threatening to strike them with a knife.

Stephen admitted a third charge of exposing himself to the same two children for the purpose of sexual gratification or causing alarm and distress.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said there have been concerns about Stephen’s mental health and urged Sheriff Lindsay Foulis to call for a psychiatric assessment.

Mr Gilmartin said he would reserve mitigation until the reports were prepared.

Sentence was deferred on Stephen until next month and he was placed on the sex offenders register meantime.