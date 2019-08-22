Bail for creep who attacked and exposed himself to kids at Dundee playpark

A man who attacked two children in a playpark before exposing himself to two others has had his sentence deferred again in order for a neurological report to be prepared.

Joey Stephen, 20, of Mull Terrace, admitted assaulting two children before threatening to stab and exposing himself to two other young people on June 1 last year.

Kris Gilmartin, acting for Stephen, told Dundee Sheriff Court that the 20-year-old’s health problems may have affected the extent of his responsibility for what occurred.

Mr Gilmartin said: “He feels he must have had an epileptic fit on the day in question. There have been a number of other similar seizures with amnesia and violent reactions.”

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio said he had “considerable concerns” about imposing sentence without further expert opinion.

Sentence was deferred to October 10. Stephen was required to sign the sex offenders register.