Bags of cheer for children: Home Group hands out gifts of goodies to kids

Home Group Scotland has been bringing cheer to children in Dundee while schools and play areas remain closed.

Many tenants of the housing association in the city live in flats with limited access to gardens, so the team at Home Group wanted to cheer the children up and encourage them to be creative.

According to Public Health Scotland, Dundee is one of the cities in Scotland most vulnerable to the impact of the pandemic.

“We understand that life is difficult at the moment,” said policy business partner, Lynsey Beckett.

“Parents are struggling to juggle work and childcare as well as home schooling their children and the kids are missing their friends and family.

“We wanted to spread some cheer and encourage kids to get outside into local parks, read and draw.”

The team targeted two areas in the west of the city.

In total, 63 properties were visited with goodie bags for all the children.

The Home Group-branded bags included age-appropriate books, garden chalk, bubbles, notebooks and skipping ropes and some sweet treats.

The bags were all delivered while keeping social distancing in mind.

Home Group Scotland had previously been working with groups on its Aspirations project, which aims to support the hopes and ambitions of individuals and communities.

Many of these projects have been put on hold due to Covid-19 so there was money available for a different kind of project.

Lynsey added: “This was very much a pilot scheme to see how customers would react.

“We’ve had some brilliant feedback so far.

“Customers were really touched at the gifts and thought behind them.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to do something similar for more customers throughout Scotland.”