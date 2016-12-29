A £500,000 donation will help hundreds of children learn how to play bagpipes in schools.

The Scottish Schools Pipes and Drums Trust (SSPDT) is to almost double its funding for 2017 to help more youngsters master Scotland’s national instrument.

The idea comes after it emerged that most state-school pupils were not getting the chance to learn the pipes and drums on the same basis as other instruments.

In its first year, more than 1,000 pupils in Scotland – in 93 state schools from 13 local authority areas – received tuition under schemes funded by the SSPDT which totalled about £275,000.

Alexandra Dunn, SSPDT chief executive, said: “It is a shame that the vast majority of our young people are not offered the chance to learn our national instruments in schools.

“Piping and being part of a band develops a wide range of life and employability skills including teamwork, individual and shared achievement, discipline, commitment and self-confidence as well as musicality.”

The SSPDT has also revealed the world’s biggest schools bagpipe competition will again take place in Edinburgh in March.

More than 700 piping pupils from about 120 schools will march into the capital for the Scottish Schools Pipe Band Championship to show off their talent across different categories.

Entries are now being accepted ahead of the closing date on January 20.