Baffled Dundee woman finds Christmas presents bound for Poland on her doorstep

A woman was left scratching her head after Christmas presents bound for Poland arrived on her doorstep.

Patricia Webster, 57, found a note on the step of the communal close which said a parcel had arrived for her daughter.

The package – sent last Thursday – was placed in a storage box at the side of her home on Arklay Street.

The label on the parcel suggested it was both for Patricia’s daughter and someone else, whose address was marked as Grojeckie, Poland.

The situation became even more confusing when her daughter revealed she wasn’t due to receive anything in the post.

Patricia said: “The package must have been the size of a crisp box.

“My daughter has moved out but as far as she was aware she wasn’t expecting anything to arrive at my house.”

Patricia opened the box to find six wrapped Christmas gifts, marked for the address in Poland.

She added: “The package could have been picked up by anyone as the note had been left on the staircase.

“But I quickly discovered my daughter was not the intended recipient.

“There was another Polish address and name on the box.

“When I opened the box inside I discovered six well-wrapped gifts which I presumed were maybe for children, but there could actually have been even more. I didn’t want to delve into the parcel too much, with it not belonging to me.”

Both Patricia and her daughter attempted to contact parcel company DPD regarding the error in the hope the gifts could reach the correct person before Christmas.

She added: “We were both keen to get these parcels returned before it was too late for Christmas Day.

“I realise human error can happen. We’ve made attempts to flag it up with DPD in order for them to collect the parcel. I’m not sure where that area is in Poland but it clearly still has a bit to go before it arrives with its intended party.

“I contacted the call centre last week and my daughter has done the same, but no one has come to collect them.”

A spokesman for DPD said the company was looking into the delivery issue.