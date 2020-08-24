Baffin Street store granted alcohol licence despite overprovision concerns in Dundee

A Dundee convenience store has been granted an alcohol licence despite concerns about an over-provision of booze shops in the city.

Adnan Ali had applied to Dundee City Council’s licensing board to sell alcohol in his store on Baffin Street, and said he would reduce the size of his alcohol offering in his Clepington Road store to compensate for this.

Janet Hood, speaking on behalf of Mr Ali at the board meeting, said because he was willing to do this, an alcohol licence at the Baffin Street store would not contribute to the overall provision of places to buy alcohol in Dundee.

She said: “I am aware this mechanism has been allowed before as it will ensure there is no increase to the number of alcohol displays across the city.

“My client will not sell alcohol to drunks or under-agers.

“This is in a large housing area and convenience stores need to be allowed to flourish and have a full offering and if the public can’t use this as a one-stop-shop they will just go elsewhere.”

Councillor Stewart Hunter, convener of the council’s licensing board, said because they had previously allowed others to get an alcohol license by agreeing to give up alcohol provision elsewhere, he would support giving Mr Ali a licence.

And Councillor George McIrvine said: “Local businesses are on their knees and we need to do as much as we can to support these businesses and ensure they survive the months and years ahead with this pandemic, so I will be supporting this.”

However both Councillor Phillip Scott and Councillor Ken Lynn said allowing this licence would be a “slippery slope” leading to an overprovision of places to buy alcohol.

The board has previously refused similar applications due to the overprovision policy – including one from the Nisa store on Meadowside, which is run by Raza Rehman.

NHS Tayside also objected to booze being sold at a unit in the train station, which was due to be occupied by firm Greens, which would pull out just a few months later blaming a “lack of engagement” from the council.

A vote was taken and the alcohol licence was approved by six votes to two.