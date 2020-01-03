‘Badly damaged’ vehicle removed from Dundee Tesco car park following collision with metal pole

A badly damaged vehicle had to be removed from a Tesco car park after it appeared to have collided with a metal pole.

Pictures taken yesterday morning appeared to show a white Audi A3 in the car park of the Riverside Drive Tesco Extra with its front badly damaged following the accident.

The Tele understands the accident occurred when the store was closed and that no one was injured as a result.

It is also understood the driver arranged a recovery vehicle to collect the damaged car yesterday afternoon.

Motorists entering the store car park yesterday morning said the car was “badly” damaged.

One driver added: “When I came into the car park I clocked it straight away.

“I’m a bit perplexed as to how you can cause that level of damage to your vehicle in a car park.

“It’s certainly not a great start for someone to see in the new year, that’s for sure.

“Thankfully no one appears to have been injured but I’d imagine there will be a hefty repair bill to get the vehicle fixed.”