Badly damaged car removed from West End street

A vehicle which was badly damaged near a West End playpark was removed late yesterday evening.

The white car, believed to be a Renault, had “significant” damage to its front according to one local who surveyed the scene on Roseangle.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said they were not aware of any road traffic collisions in the area.

The vehicle was pictured on the pavement outside the Magdalen Green play area.

The man who took the picture said the car had a “police aware” sticker slapped on it.

He added: “It looked to be in quite bad shape.

“The windscreen appeared to be smashed and the passenger side looked to have significant damage to the front wheel and arch.”

Another local said the vehicle had been removed by the time he left for work at around 6.30am today. He said: “It was unclear what had happened but a friend of mine showed me the pictures and the car was in some state.

“The traffic around here can be problematic, particularly around rush hour but I’ve never been aware of any serious crashes.”

He added: “When I came out for work this morning the area had been cleared and there didn’t appear to be any damage caused to the park fencing.”