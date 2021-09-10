‘Back where it began’: Rockers Texas announce Dundee Caird Hall gig

Scottish pop-rock legends Texas are returning to Dundee to kick off their 2022 tour – more than 30 years after the city hosted their first-ever gig.

The group, fronted by Sharleen Spiteri, were a fledgling act when they took to the stage at Dundee University Students’ Union in March 1988.

Now they are returning to the city to play at the Caird Hall on February 7 next year.

Spiteri said: “I can’t believe 33 years later we are bringing it back to Dundee, we are going full circle and it feels exactly right.”

The announcement follows the release of the band’s 10th album, ‘Hi’, earlier this year.

And it comes just days after they performed an acoustic set at Fat Sam’s Live in support of the record.

It was their first gig in Dundee since 2017, with Spiteri previously telling The Courier it was a “special” place.

She said: “Dundee is always going to be the beginning for us.

“We played our very first Texas gig at Dundee University, so coming to Dundee always has that romanticism.

“It’s a bit special because it’s where it all began.”