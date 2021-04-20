Back to the drawing board for 60-bed Brechin care home plan

Developers behind plans for a 60-bed Brechin care home have gone back to the drawing board.

Simply UK has withdrawn proposals for the former granary and builder’s yard site in Park Road.

Proposals came forward earlier this year from the company bidding to become Scotland’s largest care home developer.

It said the Brechin scheme could create around 20 new jobs.

But the company say they remain committed to delivering a care home in the town.

Following discussions with Angus planners, the developer has withdrawn its original scheme.

Simply UK say a fresh application could come forward within weeks.

The firm proposed a U-shaped building on the sloping site, with nearly 30 parking spaces.

Caledonian Railway neighbour

The land backs on to the Caledonian Railway tourist attraction.

It had made a number of comments on the original proposal.

“If the site is going to be developed, and we accept that something needs done with the site, then we are keen to see this done in a sympathetic manner that reflects the location and surroundings,” said the organisation.

“Ideally this would include sustaining some of the general greenery and wildlife that has had an opportunity to inhabit the site over the years, while improving the general security and safety of the site.”

It also said the applicants should be aware of the railway operations to avoid any future issues.

“Some of the residents may indeed find our operations quite relaxing and enjoyable,” they commented.

“Our trains are regularly standing in the platform directly adjacent to the site for 30 minutes or more when we are operating.

“We are a tourist railway and do not operate station stops like the main national railways where trains are only briefly in stations.

“Although we don’t have extensive operations and we do try to consider neighbours as much as possible, we do sometimes run later trains, including extended timetables from time-to-time.”

Concerns over three-storey building

Caley Railway also said it would like to see the façade of the original building on the site retained to maintain the feel of the historic setting.

Other neighbours had objected to part of the proposed home being three-storey in height.

A Simply UK spokesperson said: “Following detailed discussions with the planning department we have withdrawn our existing application.

“This will allow us to properly address their recommendations on how best to bring forward a scheme for the site which is acceptable to them and works operationally for us.

“Considerable progress has been made in this regard and we expect to lodge a new application within the coming weeks.

“We believe the Park Road site to be an excellent location and Simply remain committed to bringing this much needed state of the art facility to the town.”

Simply UK has said there is unmet demand for care home bed spaces in Brechin.

The town’s 75-plus age group is forecast to increase by 88% by 2037.