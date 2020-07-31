Back to school: When are schools in Tayside and Fife reopening full time?

Councils in Tayside and Fife have announced the dates when children will return to school full time.

It follows First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s confirmation that schools were able to reopen from August 11.

However, she said many councils across Scotland may choose to stagger their start days to allow for transition periods.

As education bosses in Tayside and Fife have said they are at “advanced” stages of planning, we take a look at when each local authority will welcome pupils back into classrooms.

Angus

Angus Council have said children will return to the classroom from August 12, following in service days on August 10 and 11.

However the first week will be used to familiarise pupils to the new “hygiene and distancing methods” in place.

Individual schools will inform parents which days specific year groups will attend.

All pupils will return to school full time from August 17.

The council are yet to outline which safety measures will be in place but said each school will have “unique” approaches due to their layout and composition.

Councillor Derek Wann, convener of children and learning, welcomed the announcement and urged parents to discuss possible changes with their children to ensure they are prepared.

Ms Kelly McIntosh, director of education and lifelong learning, said the council recognised the difficulties many children faced during lockdown.

She said: “I am sure that some parents, carers, children and young people will be anxious about returning to school.

“I would like to reassure everyone that our first priority will be making schools safe and welcoming places to be.

“All of our teachers understand that some families have found it more challenging to engage with home learning and will be taking care to ensure that no child is disadvantaged because they did not manage to complete work at home.”

Dundee

Dundee City Council have said they are close to finalising their back to school plans.

Councillor Stewart Hunter, children and families service convener, has outlined plans for city schools to reopen next month and said plans were at an “advanced” stage.

Children will return to Dundee schools on a phased basis from August 12 to help transition and all pupils will return from August 17.

Mr Hunter said the scientific advice provides “reassuring clarity”.

He added: “I cannot express my gratitude often enough to all of our hard-working staff who are putting in the effort to ensure that school buildings will be ready to fully open to pupils again from August 12.

“The safety of everyone in school buildings, staff and pupils, is of the highest importance and with the help of our trade union colleagues, a consistent and diligent approach is being taken to make sure that each school achieves this.”

Information will be made available on the council’s website on issues including transport and school meals.

Schools will contact families in the coming days with exact details on how pupils’ will return.

Fife

Fife Council confirmed they were planning for nursery, primary and special schools to return on August 12.

Secondary school pupils will have a staggered return between August 12 and 14, with a full-time return from August 17.

Each school will take a unique approach within the government guidelines and parents will be informed directly from the school.

Carrie Lindsay, education and children’s services executive director, urged parents not to send their children to school with coronavirus symptoms.

She added: “I just want to say how much we are all looking forward to having your children back in our schools. We want to help them reconnect with their friends, their teachers and their learning.

“We will be doing everything we can to make sure everyone’s safe. We also need you to help us reinforce the messages of good hand hygiene at home.”

Perth and Kinross

Pupils in Perth and Kinross will have a phased return from August 12 – with all children attending full time from August 17.

The council said schools will have a “zero tolerance” of coronavirus symptoms and will follow the Scottish Government’s Test and Protect system.

Education bosses are working to reopen all council-run breakfast clubs to coincide with schools from August 12.

From August 10 to 14, Out of School Care facilities are Oakbank, Milnathort, Newhill, Inchview, St Dominic’s and Luncarty will operate from 8am to 6pm.

Services at Invergowrie, Kinnoull, Auchterarder, North Muirton, Scone, St Johns, Letham, Viewlands and Bridge of Earn will reopen from August 12 from 3-6pm. All services will offer 3-6pm from August 17.

Sheena Devlin, executive director of education and children’s services, said the pandemic had caused a “great deal of uncertainty for pupils, staff, parents and carers.”