Back to school after lockdown: how will blended learning look in your area?

Children across Dundee and Angus will return to school from August 11, more than 20 weeks after they were told to stay at home.

For some it will be their first day in nursery, P1 or secondary school – a milestone in their lives – but the transition will be very different from how they and their parents might have imagined.

Teachers and education officers are planning how classrooms will be arranged to minimise contact and protect pupils and staff.

Pupils will spend some time at school and some learning at home, using a blended model of education.

While the Scottish Government wants pupils at school for at least half the time, local authorities and individual schools are developing their own models for blended learning, with some further forward than others.

Here we take a look at how our councils propose their pupils will return.

Dundee

Dundee city council are also planning a blended approach to learning when the new school year begins in August and preparations are already under way this week to put in place social distancing measures in schools.

But education chiefs admit the approach could vary from school to school and is dependent on the size and head count of the individual schools.

Speaking earlier this month, Audrey May – the chief education officer at the council – said: “From June 15 the schools will be open for staff, so in the two weeks from then until the summer break they will be preparing for the pupils coming back in August.

“In these two weeks, the only children that are likely to come into the school are small groups of those pupils in key transitional stages such as new primary ones and maybe senior secondary pupils.

“But this will be for very short periods of time and the work for these pupils that might be transitioning into primary or secondary schools will continue into August.”

Speaking of the plans being drawn for welcoming pupils back in August, Ms May added: “Not all schools are the same size so it could be the case that some will split the kids into three groups and have 30% of their pupils in at any given time, and others could have up to 50%.

“Individual schools will come up with their own plan for what’s best for their own children and community which they will share with parents and families.’

Councillor Stewart Hunter, who acts as the city council’s education spokesman, said: “Our priority is the safety of our staff and the young people, that is behind everything that we are doing.

“What might work in one school, might not work in another so each of them will bring out their own plan.”

Angus

Schools in Angus will each take a “unique” approach to blended learning, as head teachers prepare to welcome many students on August 12.

The council have said not all children will return to the classroom on this date due to physical distancing.

Children will be taught through a blended learning model which will not be solely dependent upon digital access or help from parents or carers and will feature a mix of in-school lessons and home studying.

Primary pupils will play and learn together in small groups called bubbles as Angus Council acknowledged the difficulties younger children may face with physical distancing.

Parents at Monifieth High School have been asked to vote on a preferred back-to-school method.

The first would see junior pupils in school on Monday and Tuesday, while seniors learn at home.

Pupils would switch on Wednesday and Thursday, where seniors will enter classrooms.

In the second option, junior pupils will be in school on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday one week, and senior pupils the next.

Both plans outline Friday as a designated in-school day for targeted groups of learners and children of key workers.

Across Angus, capacity assessments have been carried out to determine how many pupils and teachers can work in a classroom each day – but some schools may be able to accommodate children more frequently than others.

Schools will aim to have siblings attending on the same day and will make use out of outdoor spaces and other areas to “maximise safe attendance levels”.

Staggered starts, breaks, lunches and finish times are also expected to be rolled out.