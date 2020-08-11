Back to school: A recap on a turbulent five months for school pupils

Children will return to the classroom on Wednesday following a turbulent five months which saw schools closed down and exams cancelled for the first time in history.

Pupils, parents and teachers embarked on new challenges from home learning, social distancing and working from home.

Teachers returned to schools across Tayside and Fife on Monday to put final preparations in place.

Ahead of their reopening tomorrow, we take a look back on a school year like no other.

Timeline: key dates

Schools out

As coronavirus cases continued to rise in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon ordered schools to close on March 18 in order to protect staff and pupils.

Many schools were already facing staff shortages due to shielding teachers, and there was no other option but to close, Sturgeon said.

As the school bell rang for the final time on Mach 20, children had no idea when they would next enter the classroom.

The First Minister told parents she could not guarantee they would reopen by the Easter holidays, or even by the summer.

Teachers, children and parents were presented with a variety of challenges as they mixed home life with learning.

Many pupils were sent activity packs online, to be completed with the support of their parents.

However, many parents had to juggle working from home, or in key professions such as care homes and hospitals.

In an effort to support key workers and vulnerable families, local authorities set up community support centres to provide childcare from March 26 to August 4.

Exams cancelled in historic move

Thousands of pupils were due to sit their exams on April 27 – but just weeks before, they were cancelled for the first time since their introduction.

Education Secretary John Swinney announced on April 19 that exams would be based on course work and prelim exams.

Teachers were asked to submit estimated grades for each pupil to the Scottish Qualifications Authority based on prelim exams and graded coursework.

But as pupils received their results on August 4, it emerged many results had been downgraded by the examination body to ensure “credibility”.

The grading process considered schools’ historical performances as teacher estimates were too high.

Thousands of pupils from disadvantaged backgrounds are set to appeal their grades following “unfair” process.

Schools plan part time return

As the schools term came to an end, head teachers and council leaders were finalising plans for blended learning, a mix of in school and home learning.

While each school developed its own unique approach, pupils would be in the classroom roughly 50% of time time.

But the plans came under fire from parents, unions and experts amid concerns it would harm children’s education.

And on June 23, Mr Swinney announced his u-turn as schools prepared to open full time from August.

He said blended learning would remain a necessary contingency plan to prevent a second wave.

Just days before the end of term, teachers raced against the clock to prepare classrooms for full time education.

The scientific evidence was monitored by the governments Education Recovery Group who determined the risk of coronavirus to schools was low.

On July 16, advisers confirmed social distancing would not be mandatory in schools.

Many schools have still opted to put some forms of distancing guidelines in place, such as socialising in year group ‘bubbles’ and restrictions on playgrounds and large gatherings.

Pleased that our schools will return full-time from 11 August. Guidance produced by Education Recovery Group is designed to create a safe environment for all staff and pupils. Delighted to invest £75m in additional teaching staff and new money to support Councils to open schools. — John Swinney (@JohnSwinney) July 30, 2020

Infection rates remained low in Scotland, and the Scottish Government confirmed schools were able to reopen full time from August 11.

Many schools, including those in Tayside and Fife, will have soft starts, before all pupils return from August 18.

Teachers and school staff returned on Monday to put the final touches in place for pupils to enter on Wednesday.

For many children, the return to school will mean they are able to see their friends for the first time since March.