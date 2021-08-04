Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Wednesday, August 4th 2021 Show Links
News / Local / Fife

Back to normal at Fife Leisure Centres as most remaining Covid rules relaxed

By Alasdair Clark
August 4, 2021, 12:36 pm
Fife Leisure Centres Covid update
The new rules have been announced

The majority of the remaining Covid restrictions at Fife Leisure Centres will be relaxed, with the requirement to book ahead scrapped.

Gym layouts will go back to normal as part of the overhaul, and fitness classes will revert to studio spaces.

Fife Leisure trust said the operation of its centres would largely return to normal following Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid lockdown announcement on Tuesday.

The change will also see a full return of all activities in sports halls, and the need to pre-book for programmes and facilities will mostly be phased out.

Some safety measures will remain in place, such as screens at reception and the wearing of face masks.

No booking will be required at the centres

Emma Walker, chief executive of Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: “The move to near normal operations is a very encouraging step and we are looking forward to welcoming customers back to programmes and facilities under conditions which they enjoyed pre-Covid.

“We’ll still be asking people to book ahead for fitness classes, but this was the norm before Covid restrictions, but generally, most booking requirements will be phased out by August 16, and, we’d ask for patience while we return our gyms to their former layouts.

“The lockdowns and restrictions associated with the coronavirus pandemic have had a significant impact on the trust, both financially and operationally, and we are working hard to mitigate against these affects while acknowledging that there will be a long-term negative affect to the trust.

Fife Leisure Centres Covid
The Michael Woods Centre in Glenrothes

“We would appeal to customers to continue to support their local leisure centre – as a charitable trust, we are committed to reinvesting into local communities and the long-term sustainability of the organisation is our primary focus.”

Booking will still be required at the Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland and Pitreavie Athletics Centre due to capacity limitations.

It comes after Nicola Sturgeon announced Scotland would move “beyond Level 0”, with most of the last remaining lockdown restrictions removed.

There will no longer be a limit on the number of people who can meet, and businesses will no longer be legally mandated to close.

Speaking in the Scottish Parliament during her Covid update, Nicola Sturgeon confirmed the so-called ‘Freedom Day’ change.

She said that the data and progress with vaccination in Scotland allowed for the final changes to be made.

‘Freedom Day’ Scotland: The key lockdown changes announced by Nicola Sturgeon