Back in the Day: Dundee kids sell toys to help Romanian orphans – do you recognise anyone?

Here’s a blast from the past, showing some Dundee youngsters putting their time, effort and unwanted items to good use.

There are always some bargains to find at garage sales; this photo from 1990 shows four girls selling their toys at Arisaig Gardens.

Sara Coleman held the sale at her house in aid of the Romanian Orphans appeal.

The picture shows the girls (from left) Sinead Buckney, 7, Jade Napier, 7, Sara Coleman, 8, and Kirstin Mckenzie, 10.

Making a purchase is Leanne Wallace watched by Michael Coleman, Neil Buckney, Michael Ferrie and Kieron Ferrie.

