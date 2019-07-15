BACK IN THE DAY: Do you remember Dundee strongman Grant?

Dundee strongman Grant Anderson hit the headlines when he appeared on the ITV show Britain’s Strongest Man.

He appeared at the event in 1979, coming a respectable sixth place. The winner of the event was fellow Brit Geoff Capes, who went on to win World’s Strongest Man twice.

Grant was more than 6ft tall and weighed 20 stone. He was able to throw a 56lb weight over a 6ft high pole – impressive.

He won a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in 1970 in the heavyweight class of weightlifting.

However, he was more prominent as a Highland Games competitor, winning the inaugural World Highland Games Championships in 1980 in Los Angeles.

Although he spent his spare time weightlifting, he was also a senior assistant in Dundee District Council’s planning office.

I wouldn’t have liked to get on the wrong side of him!

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with the Evening Telegraph newsletter