News / Dundee

BACK IN THE DAY: Do you recognise these mini racers on a warm summer’s day in Dundee?

by Amy Hall
November 7, 2019, 2:24 pm Updated: November 7, 2019, 2:31 pm
© DC ThomsonChildren driving the electric cars around the race track at Castle Green, Broughty Ferry, while two women help one of the kids into one of the cars. The picture was taken on August 21 1972.
With winter well on its way, it is absolutely freezing outside.

Thankfully, this picture from 1972 reminds us of the warm summer days that will hopefully be back before we know it.

Knowing the Scottish weather, however, our trusty winter jackets and hats are in it for the long haul.

Our picture on this sunny day shows the amazing electric go-karts that were available on Castle Green.

