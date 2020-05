The number of flares on show in this picture, plus some added big hair, means you just know what era this image was taken in without even looking at the date.

This was the Perth Young Farmers’ B team in action during the tug-of-war championship at the Perthshire Agricultural Show.

If you have an interesting older image you would like to see featured in the Back in the Day segment of the Tele, please send your old photos to ahall@dctmedia.co.uk